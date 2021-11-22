With millions of Americans registering “breakthrough” cases of COVID-19, one thing has become clear: the Rapidly Changing Science is turning yesterday’s guarantees into today’s falsehoods. In no area is this more apparent than in examining COVID “breakthrough” cases.

There remains a heated debate about all aspects of the COVID shots. What is no longer debatable, however, is the idea that the mRNA shots provide a high level of long term protection against infection with COVID-19. This idea is now an old myth from the ancient past of 3 months ago.

Subscribe to Jordan’s Substack.

“Breakthrough” cases have officially become jailbreak cases. You’re not alone if you’ve acquired COVID-19 post shots. You, your friends and family are not anomalies. Contrary to corporate press reporting and “public health expert” guarantees, you didn’t hit the wrong side of the lottery. Turns out, your situation is about as rare as a cloth mask littered on a city street. That is, not rare at all, but very common.

Nowhere is this reality more striking than in the hysterical, maniacal politicians locking down again in Europe, coupled with the notably absent COVID problems in Africa.

If they work so well, why aren't they working so well? pic.twitter.com/PsCk9Yduv4 — The Robber Baron (@Robber_Baron_) November 22, 2021

🌍 Scientists can't figure out why Africa isn't having a covid crisis 📈 Economists are confused why inflation is rising 💉 Politicians are surprised healthcare workers aren't vaccinated But we still need to "trust experts"… right? pic.twitter.com/uUV8pDeBRM — The Robber Baron (@Robber_Baron_) November 21, 2021

And by examining the recent COVID-19 data here in the United States, it’s clear that the “protection” claims are rapidly disintegrating.

Check out this data point.

Connecticut, which is tied for the highest COVID shot compliance rate in the United States, is currently seeing the worst outbreak in all of the United States.

With 72% of the population labeled “fully vaccinated,” (and 83% of the state taking at least one dose) Connecticut has seen a 117% increase in COVID cases in the last two weeks.

Now check out this screenshot, updated as of Monday by The New York Times. The most “fully vaccinated” states are all seeing a major increase in COVID cases.

The “breakthrough” narrative is so dead and buried that The Times stopped reporting its vaxxed vs unvaxxed comparisons over two months ago, on September 4th. That’s probably because they can no longer nitpick data to support their preferred policy outcome (compulsory injections).

Moreover, here’s the numbers from the least compliant states. It is totally detached from anything having to do with mRNA shots. Just don’t conclude that this is a seasonal issue. The “public health experts” say seasonality isn’t real. Don’t believe your lying eyes:

Let’s go back in the time machine to… a little earlier this year, when we were promised the shots would stop the spread and even produce “herd immunity.”

”The first U.S. multisite test-negative design vaccine effectiveness study among HCP found a single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to be 82% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 and 2 doses to be 94% effective.” https://t.co/92pUpXeePQ — Mika Aaltola (@MikaAaltola) May 17, 2021

Sadly, the much-hyped, once-promised as “miracle cure” COVID shots have not produced the long term infection blocking results claimed by the “public health expert” class and pharmaceutical companies that marketed them.

BREAKING: Moderna says its Covid vaccine is 100% effective in teens, and it plans to ask the FDA to expand the emergency use of its vaccine for teens in early June. @megtirrell reports. https://t.co/MCETYVHAQJ pic.twitter.com/IeO9DAROCg — CNBC (@CNBC) May 25, 2021

U.S. health officials say coronavirus infections in fully vaccinated people remain rare. The CDC issued a report on such “breakthrough” cases through the end of April. It indicated about 1 infection in every 10,000 fully vaccinated people. https://t.co/b3pdNe2SPK — The Associated Press (@AP) May 25, 2021

Chance Of Breakthrough Infection: About One In 5000 – https://t.co/6lRXxa8R7h pic.twitter.com/1muWgx1Lcq — JoeMyGod (@JoeMyGod) September 7, 2021

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are about 95-percent effective at preventing COVID-19 infection, the drug makers have said. https://t.co/GaocPtNyzJ — WSPA 7NEWS (@WSPA7) April 3, 2021

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky: “Our data from the CDC today suggest that vaccinated people do not carry the virus.” pic.twitter.com/9W1SHecSEm — The Recount (@therecount) March 30, 2021

I can go on and on, but a full list of the fraudulent claims would take an entire year at this point.

The collapse of the “breakthrough” and “rare” claims should bring an end to the idea that vaccine passports have any basis in scientific reality. If they work so well, why can’t anyone demonstrate it with a single data point? Millions of Americans are testing positive for COVID-19 regardless of their compliance status.

Of course, movement passports are morally objectionable, putting aside the fraudulent scientific merits. COVID mandates as a whole have proven to be nothing more than tyrannical control measures, utilized as a cudgel to force individuals to surrender their unalienable rights.

Image via Yale. Article cross-posted from Jordan’s Substack.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

Big Pharma’s Five Major Minions that Everyone, Vaxxed or Unvaxxed, Must Oppose This is not an “anti-vaxxer” article, per se. It’s a call for everyone to wake up to the nefarious motives behind vaccine mandates, booster shots, and condemnation of freedom. The worst kept secret in world history SHOULD be that the unquenchable push for universal vaccinations against Covid-19 has little if anything to do with healthcare and everything to do with Big Pharma’s influence over the narrative. Unfortunately, that secret has stayed firmly hidden from the vast majority of people because of the five major minions working on behalf of Big Pharma. What’s even worse is the fact that Big Pharma’s greed is merely a smokescreen to hide an even darker secret. We’ll tackle that later. First, let’s look at the public-facing ringleaders behind the vaccine push, namely Big Pharma. But before we get into their five major minions, it’s important to understand one thing. This is NOT just an article that speaks to the unvaccinated. Even those who believe in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines must be made aware of agenda that’s at play. Let’s start with some facts. The unvaccinated do NOT spread Covid-19 more rampantly than the vaccinated. Even Anthony Fauci acknowledged the viral load present in vaccinated people is just as high as in the unvaccinated. This fact alone should demolish the vaccine mandates as it demonstrates they have absolutely no effect on the spread of the disease. But wait! There’s definitely more. This unhinged push to vaccinate everyone defies science. Those with natural immunity may actually have their stronger defenses against Covid-19 hampered by the introduction of the injections which fool the body into creating less-effective antibodies. Moreover, the push to vaccinate young people is completely bonkers. The recovery rate for those under the age of 20 is astronomical. Children neither contract, spread, nor succumb to Covid-19 in a statistically meaningful way. What they DO succumb to more often than Covid-19 are the adverse reactions to the vaccines, particularly boys. All of this is known and accepted by the medical community, yet most Americans are still following the vaccinate-everybody script. It requires pure cognitive dissonance and an overabundant need for confirmation bias to make doctors and scientists willingly go along with the program. Yet, here we are and that should tell you something. Before I get to the five major minions of of Big Pharma, I must make the plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Who does Big Pharma control? It starts with the obvious people, the ones who most Americans believe are actually behind this push. Our governments at all levels as well as governments around the world are not working with Big Pharma. They are working for Big Pharma. Some are proactive as direct recipients of cash. Others may oppose Big Pharma in spirit but would never speak out because they know anyone who does has no future in DC. This may come as a shock to some, but it’s Big Pharma that drives the narrative and sets the agenda for the “experts” at the CDC, FDA, WHO, NIH, NIAID, and even non-medical government organizations. Most believe it’s the other way around. They think that Big Pharma is beholden to the FDA for approval, but that’s not exactly the case. They need approval for a majority of their projects, but when it comes to the important ones such as the Covid injections, Big Pharma is calling the shots. They have the right people in the right places to push their machinations forward. That’s not to say that everyone at the FDA is in on it. Big Pharma only needs a handful of friendlies planted in leadership in order to have their big wishes met. We have seen people quitting the FDA in recent weeks for this very reason. The same can be said about the other three- and five-letter agencies. Too many people in leadership have been bribed, bullied, or blackmailed into becoming occasional shills for the various Big Pharma corporations. Some have even been directly planted by Big Pharma. That’s the politics of healthcare and science that drives such things as Covid-19 “vaccines.” Read the rest of this story, but please be sure to donate first if you can.