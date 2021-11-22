Here’s the list of the latest round of people Democrats are requesting for documents and interviews by the House’s Select Panel investigating the Capitol riot. Dustin Stockton : said to have “assisted” in organizing “Women for America First” rally bus tour events following the 2020 election but expressed concerns that the January 6th “rally at the Ellipse” would turn into “possible danger,” and that Stockton expressed these concerns to former White House Chief of State Mark Meadows. The words the Panel used to describe Stockton’s worries were “plans by the Stop the Steal movement to organize an unpermitted march that would reach the steps of the [Capitol] as Congress gathered to certify the election results.”

It was earlier this month when Nancy Pelosi’s committee reached out to former Trump adviser Stephen Miller and the administration’s former Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany. Their motion to subpoena various individuals in the Trump White House is their effort to try and piece together a fuller picture of how the Capitol riot happened.

Prominent figureheads of the MAGA movement like Roger Stone and Alex Jones are among those listed in the latest request for answers about the events of January 6th.

