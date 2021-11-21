Kyle Rittenhouse, the now acquitted defendant in a Wisconsin double murder trial that riveted the country and helped vindicate the right of self-defense is pictured in a Nov. 12 file photo from the Kenosha County, Wisconsin, courthouse. The Second Amendment group Gun Owners of America announced Friday it is awarding Rittenhouse an AK-47 rifle for “defense of gun rights in America.” (Sean Krajacic – Pool / Getty Images) One of country’s most outspoken voices in defense of the Second Amendment has labeled Kyle Rittenhouse a “warrior for gun owners” in giving him a gift. Gun Owners of America tweeted its intention to give Rittenhouse an AR-15 rifle in the aftermath of Rittenhouse’s acquittal Friday. Rittenhouse had been tried after killing two men and wounding a third during the August 2020 rioting in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse had claimed he acted in self-defense. “ALERT: GOA will be awarding Kyle Rittenhouse with an AR-15 for his defense of gun rights in America,” GOA wrote in Twitter post Friday. “Join us in saying THANK YOU to Kyle Rittenhouse for being a warrior for gun owners and self defense rights across the country!” ALERT: GOA will be awarding Kyle Rittenhouse with an AR-15 for his defense […]

