Red Voice Media has previously reported on attorney Aaron Siri, who is at the front lines of fighting Big Pharma and the suppression of adverse effects of the COVID-19 shot.
Siri first filed a lawsuit against the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over two months ago. Now, he’s finally started getting in documents requested. This week, he received “91 pdf pages, one xpt file, and one txt file.”
One document received was the Cumulative Analysis of Post-Authorization Adverse Event Reports of [the Vaccine] Received Through 28-Feb-2021.
The report represents the first two-and-a-half months after the vaccine received emergency use authorization. During that time, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) received 42,086 reports containing 158,893 “events,” according to the report. Additionally, 25,957 were said to be “Nervous system disorders.”
The report also showed that the “events” disproportionately affected women, and those 31-50 years old. Most of these took place in the US.
VAERS represents approximately one percent of adverse vaccination events. Still, Pfizer said to the FDA, “The data do not reveal any novel safety concerns or risks requiring label changes and support a favorable benefit-risk profile of to the BNT162b2 vaccine.” Siri said , “Pfizer explains, on page 6, that ‘Due to […]
Read the whole story at www.lifezette.com
PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. You will notice we do not bow to Big Tech by running Google or Facebook ads. So many in conservative media do because it’s lucrative, but I just can’t imagine taking a paycheck from the minions of evil. That’s why we’re so dependent on our readers to pay the bills and expand our reach.
If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker