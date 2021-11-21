Red Voice Media has previously reported on attorney Aaron Siri, who is at the front lines of fighting Big Pharma and the suppression of adverse effects of the COVID-19 shot.

Siri first filed a lawsuit against the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over two months ago. Now, he’s finally started getting in documents requested. This week, he received “91 pdf pages, one xpt file, and one txt file.”

One document received was the Cumulative Analysis of Post-Authorization Adverse Event Reports of [the Vaccine] Received Through 28-Feb-2021.

The report represents the first two-and-a-half months after the vaccine received emergency use authorization. During that time, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) received 42,086 reports containing 158,893 “events,” according to the report. Additionally, 25,957 were said to be “Nervous system disorders.”

The report also showed that the “events” disproportionately affected women, and those 31-50 years old. Most of these took place in the US.

VAERS represents approximately one percent of adverse vaccination events. Still, Pfizer said to the FDA, “The data do not reveal any novel safety concerns or risks requiring label changes and support a favorable benefit-risk profile of to the BNT162b2 vaccine.” Siri said , “Pfizer explains, on page 6, that ‘Due to […]