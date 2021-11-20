At the Fox Nation’s Patriot Awards earlier this week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took to the stage to explain why his state is the freest in the nation. He denounced the draconian policies that many states have adopted through the Covid crisis as Pandemic Panic Theater swept across the nation.

One particular line characterizes his policies and the beliefs in the state perfectly:

“We choose freedom over Faucism.”

At some point, one might expect leftist states to swallow their pride and acknowledge the wisdom of Florida’s Covid policies based on their tremendous results. But they’d rather be wrong in tyranny than acknowledge freedom works.

