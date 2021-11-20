Mark Richards successfully defended Kyle Rittenhouse against five counts of first-degree murder . Now that the case is over, he addressed the media, namely about all the lies the media spun concerning Kyle Rittenhouse and that night in Kenosha. Not only the media. Joe Biden might want to get himself a good defamation lawyer. “President Biden said some things, I think are so incorrect and untrue—he is not a white supremacist. I’m glad that he at least respects the jury verdict.” Biden doesn’t , but obviously, Richards didn’t know that at the time. He then took a trip to Chris Cuomo Tonight. The attorney discussed his key to victory . It was being able to present all the facts people like Chris Cuomo and CNN hid, misled, or straight up lied about. “[Kyle] had lived in that community. He had worked in that community. His family, his dad, his grandmother, aunts, uncles lived in that community. He spent a lot of time there. He went down there earlier in the day to help clean up graffiti, do those things. And when he was asked to help out at Car Source, he went.” I’ve seen some tweets less than thrilled […]

Read the whole story at www.louderwithcrowder.com

