Reading Time: 3 minutes KENOSHA, Wis. — On Friday afternoon, Kyle Rittenhouse — a teenager who, last August, shot at three Black Lives Matter demonstrators by whom he was confronted and assaulted, killing two and injuring another — was acquitted on all charges. Despite being faced with ample evidence suggesting Rittenhouse’s innocence, the left continued to push for a guilty verdict so thy could use his trial as an institutional bellwether. In essence, it was effectively being treated as a referendum on American racism. If he walked, which he did, it was because the system is irreparably damaged. If he was convicted, it was a victory for the left, indicative of some nondescript brand of social progress being cudgeled into the mainstream by the woke jackboot. This was treated as if it was the case because the men who assaulted and were subsequently shot by Rittenhouse were leftists protesting a police shooting. Because they were sympathetic to the left, Rittenhouse’s actions were to be demonized at all costs. Democrats and their allies in the media routinely lied about Rittenhouse in order to bolster the notion that his employment of his right to self-preservation was actually just a white rage-induced killing spree, with […]

