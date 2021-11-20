The National Rifle Association has declined to so much as mention Kyle Rittenhouse, failing to recognize or acknowledge the plight of a young man who some have identified as carrying out one of the most historic self-defense acts in American history. Searches for any mention of Rittenhouse- even after the Illinois youth’s acquittal- on the NRA Twitter feed come up completely empty. The Virginia organization hasn’t so much as mentioned or issued a press release supporting Rittenhouse during his one and a half year ordeal, with other pro-2A organizations such as the Gun Owners of America outflanking the NRA with open and proud support of Kyle Rittenhouse. What is the point of activism and organizing in support of the Second Amendment if its adherents will simply stand by quietly as prosecutors attempt to criminalize the actual use of it? Rogue prosecutors such as Thomas Binger represent as great of a threat to gun rights as Democrat politicians, if not an even greater one. There are many supporters of the Second Amendment who continue to identify with the NRA. The organization is known for effective work at the state legislative level, at times targeting and spearheading the removal of anti-2A politicians who […]

