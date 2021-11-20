On the latest episode of “The Jimmy Dore Show,” comedian and political commentator Jimmy Dore discussed a recent article in Mexico News Daily quoting the country’s health minister who said he opposes COVID vaccines for children.

Dore agreed.

“The risk to a child from COVID is less than the risk from flu … that’s a fact,” said Dore. “So no matter what you hear from NBC News, or CNBC, or MSNBC, or CNN or Fox News or ABC News or The New York Times or the Washington Post, your child is not at risk from COVID, don’t let them scare you.”

Dore attributed mainstream media’s pro-vaccine stance to the fact that Big Pharma advertises heavily on the programs, and funds media sponsorships.

Citing the Mexico Daily News report, Dore said, “Health Minister Jorge Alcocer has … claimed that COVID-19 vaccines could inhibit the development of children’s immune systems.”

Dore said the inhibition of the immune system “sounds like more than a passing side effect.”

Alcocer told Mexico’s House of Congress, “Children have wonderful immune systems compared to the later phases of their life” and that “hindering” the “learning” of a child’s immune system, or the “cells that defend us our whole lives” — with a “completely inorganic structure” such as a vaccine — is not the right thing to do.

Alcocer has stated publicly he wouldn’t vaccinate his own grandchildren.

Watch the segment here:

© 2021 Children’s Health Defense, Inc. This work is reproduced and distributed with the permission of Children’s Health Defense, Inc. Want to learn more from Children’s Health Defense? Sign up for free news and updates from Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and the Children’s Health Defense. Your donation will help to support us in our efforts.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. You will notice we do not bow to Big Tech by running Google or Facebook ads. So many in conservative media do because it’s lucrative, but I just can’t imagine taking a paycheck from the minions of evil. That’s why we’re so dependent on our readers to pay the bills and expand our reach. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker