Richmond, VA — Republican Glenn Youngkin hasn’t yet been sworn in as the next Governor of Virginia, but recent statements and moves are being questioned by the conservative base that helped elect him.
Youngkin came back from near double-digit polling deficits to defeat Democrat opponent Terry McAuliffe earlier this month. That win is starting to look more like Youngkin didn’t win that election but rather McAuliffe losing it by his politically stupid statement that parents don’t have a right to guide the education of their children, which may have been the moment Youngkin’scomeback began.
While Youngkin certainly pandered to crowds with rhetoric, does anyone know what he believes?
Well apparently, he won’t fight back against mask and vax mandates, although he promises he won’t institute them himself, and he apparently has hired a “woke” individual, a member of the “LGBTQ community,” as his head of communications.
The Federalist reported that Youngkin “won’t take action to prevent localities in the state from mandating the COVID jab or masks for their constituents.” That was based on Youngkin’sstatement that “localities are going to have to make decisions the way the law works and that is going to be up to individual decisions.”Youngkin did, […]
