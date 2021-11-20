A total of 30,551 fatalities and 1.1 million adverse events due to COVID-19 vaccines have been reported by the European Union’s official database.

The European Medicines Agency site’s figures, through Nov. 13, are from reports regarding the Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AztraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

The U.S. reporting site, the the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System, or VAERS, has reported 18,853 deaths and 1.7 million adverse events through Nov. 12.

The U.S. Health and Human Services Department points out that a VAERS report is not documentation that a link has been established between a vaccine and an adverse event.

However, HHS also notes that VAERS is a “passive” system of reporting, and it “receives reports for only a small fraction of actual adverse events.” Many health care workers have disclosed they are instructed by their superiors not to report to VAERS any harm caused by COVID vaccines.

And the website OpenVAERS, which compiles summaries of the data on VAERS, points to an analysis known as the “Lazarus Report,” which concluded VAERS represents only 1% of vaccine injuries.

The World Health Organization also has a database that compiles “adverse drug reactions,” called VigiAccess.

It has recorded more than 2.5 million adverse events from COVID-19 vaccines. A breakdown of the reactions can be found by typing “covid-19 vaccine” in the site’s search box. (At the bottom of the home page, click the box at the bottom of the page confirming you’ve read the above statements. and you will be taken to the search box).

