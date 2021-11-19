Joy Reid lives the ultimate life of privilege. She has also done very little to earn it, which at a not-so-insignificant level likely explains her constant detachment from reality. If she were to accept the fact that her obnoxious black self-righteousness enabled her to leapfrog more deserving anchors rather than vie for her role through traditional broadcasting merit, what other uncomfortable realities would she have to accept? Better to project insecurity and anger than deal with their inward consequences. Though mentally unwell for some time, she again dove into an insane diatribe about white male emotions. Her racism, were it to manifest against any other group, would instantly subject her to a life of social ostracization and unemployment. Instead, her pathological animus toward white Americans is both tolerated and expected. She is not necessarily remarkable for her de rigueur anti-white racism, but in a sea of leftist absurdity one must make even larger waves to attract attention. Her latest effort is a tsunami of disgusting ignorance. Joy Reid wants to claim that Brett Kavanaugh landed on the Supreme Court because America was able to get past his trespasses once he shed a few tears for us. She likewise claims that Kyle […]

