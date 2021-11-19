An election whistleblower in Delaware County, Pennsylvania released video evidence of the destruction of election data, documents, and equipment by election officials in the 2020 presidential election on Wednesday night. The videos show election officials admitting to each other that their actions were illegal, even “a felony.” But the officials decided to destroy the election evidence anyway. In one video James Allen , the Director of Elections Operations is seen in a backroom telling officials to destroy evidence knowing it was a felony. in another video, Tom Gallager, a lawyer for Delaware County, is seen destroying election tapes — a felony. TRENDING: UPDATE WITH VIDEO: MSNBC BANNED FROM RITTENHOUSE TRIAL AND COURTHOUSE! Reporter Taken Into Custody – Was Following, Stalking Jury Bus and Ran Red Light!! We reported on this last night. The videos are part of a larger lawsuit that will break the Pennsylvania voter fraud scandal wide open. Of note — President Donald Trump was leading in Pennsylvania until the Delaware County Elections officials released their results. Delaware County was the last Pennsylvania county to report their numbers. On Thursday reporter Brian Cates posted more on this explosive lawsuit– So right after a legal Right to Know […]

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

https://rumble.com/embed/vms5cm/?pub=1wxk5