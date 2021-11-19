As the Kyle Rittenhouse case goes down to the wire, there are credible reports that the jurors’ verdict count is a lot closer than many have been led to believe.

The volatile situation outside of the Kenosha, Wisconsin courtroom was reported by Newsmax, which relates that sources have informed it the current verdict count is split. Watch: The Newsmax reporter pointed to several media reports that indicate they overheard Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorney Mark Richards saying that he believes the jury is at a ‘6-6 split.’

The startling report comes amidst reports of juror intimidation and even an attempted report that would expose jurors to doxxing. “Last evening, a person who identified himself as James J. Morrison and who claimed that he was a producer with NBC news, employed for MSNBC… and under the supervision of someone named Irene Byon in NY for MSNBC,” the Judge began.

“The police stopped him because he was following at a distance of about a block,” he continued. “And went through a red light. Pulled him over and inquired of him what was going on.”

“And he gave that information. And he stated that he had been instructed by Ms. Byon to follow the jury bus,” the Judge […]