Screenshot via YouTube The jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse finished the third day of deliberations, and the tea leaves show that there is a disagreement between jurors on a case that is clearly self-defense. At least one person on this jury seems to want to make Rittenhouse pay for taking the lives of others — though it’s clear they attacked him. What the jurors appear to be hung up on is the thin vestige of a scintilla of a chance that Kyle Rittenhouse, by dint of supposedly pointing his weapon in a fuzzy video, somehow “provoked” the deadly attack by Joseph Rosenbaum, the first man the teen shot on August 25, 2020. People who may not want Rittenhouse to go free for defending himself, which resulted in two men killed and one man wounded, may want to grasp this theory and this “evidence” to get Rittenhouse on something so he’s not set free. Trial watchers believe the jury forewoman is the hold-up. She asked to see the drone “Hocus Pocus out of focus” video as well as surveillance video taken by an FBI fixed-wing aircraft that was spying during the riots. The prosecutor’s evidence, to the extent that you can […]

Read the whole story at pjmedia.com

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

https://rumble.com/embed/vms5cm/?pub=1wxk5