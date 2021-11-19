DON’T BE CENSORED ON SOCIAL MEDIA! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR TODD’S EXCLUSIVE CONSERVATIVE NEWSLETTER

National radio host Todd Starnes called out the prosecutors in the Kyle Rittenhouse case for claiming nobody has died from being hit by a skateboard.

“Nobody’s ever died as a result of being hit with a skateboard,” prosecutor Thomas Binger claimed in his closing arguments, adding, “You don’t bring a gun when somebody is hitting you with a skateboard.”

Starnes notes that was a false claim, pointing to several sources.

LISTEN TO TODD STARNES DEBUNK THE PROSECUTOR’S CLAIMS ON THE TODDCAST PODCAST:

Below is a rushed transcript from the Todd Starnes Radio Show discussing the Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Starnes: [00:12:23] So one of the arguments now, so one of the guys, one of the attackers and again, the judge in the Rittenhouse case that, hey, these are not victims, you can call them protesters, you call them rioters, you can call them ideologue convicted child predators, what? You can’t call them victims. So one of the guys was aiming a gun at Rittenhouse. The other was trying to beat him. And the testimony the actual sworn testimony is that they were just beating […]