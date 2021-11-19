Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City, who is living out his last term in that office, slammed the arrival of justice in the case of Kyle Rittenhouse . After Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges by a jury of his peers, de Blasio posted to Twitter that the verdict was “disgusting.” With seemingly no care for justice or the rule of law, De Blasio said “This verdict is disgusting and it sends a horrible message to this country. Where is the justice in this? We can’t let this go. We need stronger laws to stop violent extremism from within our own nation. Now is the time.” The verdict in the case came after weeks of testimony in the case and four days of deliberation. After closing arguments were made on Monday, the jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse case found the defendant not guilty on all charges. Rittenhouse had pleaded not guilty to all charges. Rittenhouse was charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the death of Joseph Rosenbaum, first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Anthony Huber, first-degree attempted intentional homicide for injuring Gaige Grosskreutz, and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. Rittenhouse, however, acted in self-defense according […]

