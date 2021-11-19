Despite threats by domestic terrorists to burn down Kenosha and other cities in America, the jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial sided with the truth. Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges.

KYLE RITTENHOUSE ACQUITTED ON ALL CHARGES — Jack Po-So-Bik (@JackPosobiec) November 19, 2021

God bless those jurors for doing what’s right in the face of some serious societal pressure. Takes guts. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 19, 2021

Justice prevailed today. — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) November 19, 2021

God bless America! Justice has been served in Kenosha! — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) November 19, 2021

KYLE RITTENHOUSE AQUITTED ON ALL CHARGES JUSTICE PREVAILS THE MOB LOSES KYLE IS FREE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Taylor W. McCray (@TaylorMcCrayUSA) November 19, 2021

The next time Kyle is in court I pray it’s to sue the hell out of a LOT of people. — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) November 19, 2021

Kyle Rittenhouse cannot be tried another time for his actions. The judge dismissed the case with prejudice. Kyle is free. Viva Kyle Rittenhouse. — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) November 19, 2021

Kyle Rittenhouse ACQUITTED on ALL charges! May Kyle and his family now live in peace. Those who help, protect, and defend are the good guys. Kyle is one of good ones. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 19, 2021

Justice! Rittenhouse Not Guilty on all counts. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) November 19, 2021

Time for Kyle Rittenhouse to start suing lying corporate media pedo propagandists and Joe Biden himself. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) November 19, 2021

Commentary

Kudos to the brave men and women of the jury who did not bend to mob rule. Admittedly, I did not expect this outcome. I knew with a certainty that a jury that wasn’t being hovered over by the specter of domestic terrorism would have acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse on the first day, but as deliberation dragged out I feared that mob rule was victorious. I’m quite happy that I was wrong.

Now, the next round of the battle begins. This will be used as the predicate for a massive push for gun control. Democrats will claim something to the effect of, “If our laws allow a 17-year-old to murder people on the street without consequence, then we need to change the laws.”

Stand tall, Americans. They will be coming after our firearms more tenaciously than ever. This is more fuel to add to their fire than any mass shooting or accidental gun discharge. This was a case litigated in public view, and the gungrabbers will try to use it against us.

Today, we celebrate as justice prevailed over mob rule. But tomorrow, we must go back to work in defending our rights from those who will use this verdict for their nefarious agendas.

