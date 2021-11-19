I feel confident saying that the modern Left’s brown and black shirts are interested in thuggery against parents appearing before school boards, but that’s not quite what I mean when I write BLM and Antifa vs. Concerned Parents. I’m thinking Rittenhouse. The trial. Kenosha. The rising tide of promises that if the case does not go the way they would like, Antifa and BLM have promised to burn down the city. Probably more than one. A little flashback to the summer of ‘peaceful protest.’ These advocates of “justice” are already harassing and attacking people who think Kyle Rittenhouse was practicing his constitutional right to self-defense. They are threatening the judge and jury. Free speech, right, except for the hitting part. You can say a lot, and while we might argue that these threats approach or cross the threshold of fighting words in the sense that they should not be protected, they are still speaking, and no one is getting interrogated. Not really. Not that we know.Parents appear before school boards to tell their elected representatives that they don’t like teachers telling their daughter she was born a racist. That is she is one. That she can never atone for that even after she debases […]

Read the whole story at granitegrok.com

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

https://rumble.com/embed/vms5cm/?pub=1wxk5