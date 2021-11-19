We’ve been told the Covid-19 “vaccines” are safe and effective. We know they’re not effective as can be seen by the FDA approving “booster” shots for all adults. Soon, that approval will extend to children. We haven’t even made it a year in vaccinated America and they’re already pushing boosters. Meanwhile, hospitalizations continue to spike across the country and around the globe, especially in heavily vaccinated areas.

No, they’re not “effective.”

But while government, mainstream media, Big Tech, academia, the healthcare industry, and all other minions of Big Pharma gaslight us on the efficacy of the drugs, they are absolutely censoring discussion about the risks involved. People are dying from the jabs at a rate that would absolutely terrify thinking Americans if anyone put a spotlight on the numbers. Instead, we’re stuck with the only people ringing the bell being the independent journalists, “fringe” news outlets, and a handful of brave healthcare professionals who risk everything by being blacklisted for telling the truth.

The CDC’s own data tells a very clear story that far too few are willing to echo:

Directly from the VAERS database maintained by our benevolent overlords. pic.twitter.com/0FKJIpHEgq — DoctorTed (@vidzette) November 19, 2021

More people die from the Covid “vaccines” in any given month than any two year period for all other vaccines combined. These drugs are not safe. They’re not effective. Why are so many brainwashed into being vaxx-nannies to protect Big Pharma profits and Big Government control?

Image by Dim Hou from Pixabay.

