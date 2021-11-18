The charges faced by former Trump White House Chief Strategist Stephen K. Bannon and the raid of right-wing reporter James O’Keefe’s home are both viewed as “politically motivated” by a majority of American voters, a new Rasmussen poll has revealed. Seen exclusively by The National Pulse, the latest Rasmussen data comes in the same week Bannon, 67, pleaded ‘Not Guilty’ to two misdemeanor charges for alleged Contempt of Congress. Bannon refused to co-operate with a Democrat-led commission’s attempts to break the convention of Executive Privilege which guards the communications of Presidents of the United States for national security and to enshrine the separation of powers under the U.S. system of government. O’Keefe, 37, had his home raided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) earlier this month after authorities suspected him of involvement in the publication of a diary belonging to Ashley Biden, Joe Biden’s 40-year-old daughter. The diary – the veracity of which is all but confirmed by the FBI’s interest – alleges Ashley was forced to shower with her father, President Joe Biden, at a young age: “Was I molested? I think so – I can’t remember specifies but I do remember trauma – I remember not liking the Woolzacks […]

