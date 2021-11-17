Adam Schiff / IMAGE: CSPAN via Youtube It’s easy to use terms like disgraced, discredited, shamed and humiliated for the partisan hacks who for years falsely pushed a Russian collusion hoax, and its underlying sham Steele dossier , except for one major problem. While all those terms certainly apply, they remain like water off a duck’s back to the likes of Rep. Adam Schiff , the Democrat from California who continues to believe, defend and promote the key role he played in duping the American public. Put simply, Schiff has no shame; and that’s coming from liberal law professor and columnist Jonathan Turley. “Schiff’s spin is enough to cause permanent vertigo,” Turley wrote. “Some of us have spent years being pummeled for questioning the obvious problems with the Steele dossier, including the long-denied connection to the Clinton campaign . Schiff was the main voice swatting down such criticism and his endorsements were treated as dispositive for media from MSNBC to the Washington Post. “After all,” Turley noted, “he was the chair of the House Intelligence Committee and assured the public that our criticisms were meritless and the dossier was corroborated. Schiff’s spin, however, continues to deny the obvious about the Russian collusion scandal.” Turley’s […]

