Illegal immigration is one of the biggest existential threats in America today. Joe Biden’s open borders policy is enabling an invasion of our sovereign lands at a scale never seen before in the United States, and very few seem to be willing to address it.

Representative Paul Gosar is trying to make it stop. But it wasn’t his actions that landed him in trouble with the House of Representatives. It was a meme video. For this, he is being censured and removed from committees.

According to Rebecca Downs at Townhall:

On Wednesday, the House voted to censure Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), making him the 24th House member to face such a form of rebuke. As Cristina Marcos reported for The Hill, the vote of 223-207 was almost entirely along party lines. Republican Rep. Dave Joyce from Ohio voted “present.” Not surprisingly, Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois voted in favor of censuring Gosar. The move comes after Rep. Gosar posted a photoshopped anime video of him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

A member who is censured must then stand at the center of the House floor while the Speaker of the House reads aloud a resolution. As Marcos reported, the resolution made the issue about January 6 and “[v]iolence against women.”

He offered no apologies, nor should he. Watch the video of his remarks on Gab.

At least one fellow Representative stood of for him while breathing fire on The Squad:

