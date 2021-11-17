It appears the leftists are getting ready to clock in for work in Kenosha.

Star Fire Codes reported there are already calls of suspicious activity coming through the police scanner. Kenosha officer checked a local alley way and verified there are “bricks everywhere” around 12 and 1 PM EST earlier today.

You can download the audio archive file at Kenosha County Public Safety . Here is the audio:

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the groups behind the riots in the US include domestic terrorists, Black lives Matter, US Islamists, and others linked to the Democrat Party. These protests are organized – bricks are being delivered uninhibited to riot sites. MUST SEE EXCLUSIVE: Mysterious Stacks of Bricks Are Being Delivered to Numerous US Cities – More Evidence Riots Are Organized! Watch:

