Lauren Boebert went there. Twice. And she did it in one minute.

During the hearing to discuss the preordained punishment against Representative Paul Gosar for sharing a meme, Boebert used her limited time on the floor to discuss other more pressing issues than Gosar’s supposed crime.

“Democrat policies are so pathetic and have done so poorly that the left has nothing else to do but to troll the internet looking for ways to get offended, and then try to target members and strip them of their committees. This is a dumb waste of the House’s time. But since the Speaker has designated the floor to discuss members’ inappropriate actions, shall we?

“The Jihad Squad member from Minnesota has paid her husband, and not her brother-husband, the other one, over a million dollars in campaign funds. This member is allowed on the Foreign Affairs Committee while praising terrorists.

“A Democrat chairwoman incited further violence in the streets outside of a courthouse.

“And then the cherry on top. My colleague and three-month presidential candidate from California who is on the Intelligence Committee, slept with Fang Fang, a Chinese spy. Let me say that again. A member of Congress who receives classified briefings was sleeping with the enemy. This is unacceptable.”

Unfortunately, she was only given one minute so there’s no telling what damage she could have done to the Democrat Party if she was given the opportunity.

Imagine if more members of the GOP had the guts to say what Lauren Boebert said. We could actually force mainstream media to cover some of the many crimes committed by Democrats.

