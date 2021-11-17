Promoted Content The Department of Defense is threatening the Oklahoma National Guard with drastic action over the state’s rejection of the Biden administration’s federal vaccine mandates. The Voice of America’s Pentagon correspondent reported that: “Defense official reportedly says, if the Oklahoma National Guard doesn’t comply with COVID vaccine requirements, they will no longer be ‘maintaining national recognition,’ thus, state will no longer have a Nat[ional] Guard, but rather a militia.” This represents a dangerous escalation for a federal government that is pressing confrontation with state governments. On Monday, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby insisted that the national guard units follow the Pentagon’s orders or face serious consequences. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin “has the authorities he needs to require this vaccine across the force, including the National Guard,” Kirby told reporters. Promoted Content “It is a lawful order for National Guardsmen to receive the COVID vaccine. It is a lawful order,” Kirby added. “Refusing to do that, absent an approved exemption, puts them in the same potential [for punishment] as active-duty members who refuse the vaccine.”The Pentagon responded to the Oklahoma National Guard unit that is refusing to enforce the Covid vaccine mandate. On late Saturday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby cautiously addressed the explosive […]

Read the whole story at beckernews.com

