On the latest episode of “The Jimmy Dore Show,” comedian and political commentator Jimmy Dore highlighted the similarities between Pfizer’s expensive new antiviral drug for COVID and ivermectin, a generic drug used to treat the virus.

“I’ve never seen the propaganda machine so hard at work as it’s been against ivermectin,” said Dore. “Ivermectin won a Nobel Prize for human medicine in 2015, but the media really has everyone believing it’s for horses.” Dore suggested the motivation behind the propaganda is profits.

Dore played a video of John Campbell, Ph.D., explaining how Pfizer’s antiviral and ivermectin treat COVID in “the exact same way.” Campbell told viewers Pfizer’s new antiviral drug shows very high levels of efficacy in preventing severe disease, hospitalization and death.

“But there’s another drug, which is generic, called ivermectin, which works in the exact same way as the Pfizer antiviral,” Campbell said. “And there is conclusive proof from the scientific literature that the modality of action of the two drugs is the same. Both of these drugs inhibit viral replication.”

Campbell showed the molecular structure of Pfizer’s new drug and compared it to the molecular shape of ivermectin. He conceded the two “are completely different looking molecules” which led him to conclude “it’s absolutely fine to patent” the Pfizer drug.

“So they’re going to be able to make a lot of money out of it for the next 20 years,” he said.

Campbell cited a number of scientific papers which highlighted ivermectin’s effectiveness as an antiviral against COVID, including:

A paper from the Royal Society of Chemistry which concluded ivermectin exhibits “inhibition” to the “catalytic activity” which causes COVID to replicate.

An article in Nature which found that out of the 13 off-target drugs tested by researchers, only ivermectin blocked viral replication of SARS-CoV-2 by more than 80%.

A paper from The Royal Society of Chemistry which showed ivermectin, out of dozens of drugs the researchers experimented with, had the “highest score” when it comes to to stopping viral replication of SARS-CoV-2. Notably, the paper showed that Remdesivir, which is currently patented and approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, had the lowest score out of all of the compounds.

Campbell also pointed to a paper from Frontiers in Microbiology, which he said showed ivermectin not only attacked and bound to COVID’s spike protein which stopped it from infecting the cell, but also bound to the cell receptor.

“So it doesn’t just work one way, but two different ways,” explained Dore. “It double screws it up so you can’t get COVID.”

Campbell put it this way: “Not only does ivermectin bend the COVID key, but it also ruins the lock.”

Campbell told viewers:

“So as far as we’ve been told, the new Pfizer drug is only working against one particular biochemical pathway to stop COVID, and with ivermectin, it’s working against that same biochemical pathway to stop COVID but also several others.”

“Why don’t you know this?” Dore asked. “Because ivermectin is cheap, and we live in a world that is made up of corporate propaganda.”

Watch the segment here:

