Attorney General Merrick Garland lied to the House Judiciary Committee when he said the FBI is not spying on concerned parents by using counterterrorism tools. A whistleblower has come forward from within the Department who has evidence that not only did Garland know about the spying, that he directed it to happen the day before his testimony before the House Judiciary Committee.

FROM THE WHISTLEBLOWER: pic.twitter.com/4IfJRPVKMk — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) November 16, 2021

“On October 21, 2021, you testified that the Department and its components were not using counterterrorism statutes and resources to target concerned parents at school board meetings,” the letter to Garland from the committee reads. “Specifically, you testified that you could not ‘imagine any circumstance in which the Patriot Act would be used in the circumstances of parents complaining about their children, nor… a circumstance where they would be labeled as domestic terrorists.'”

According to the whistleblower, Garland was lying on both counts. Yes, the FBI was using counterterrorism resources to spy on parents and yes, they were doing so under Patriot Act statutes.

“We have now received a disclosure from a Department whistleblower calling into question the accuracy and completeness of your testimony,” the letter continued. “The whistleblower provided an FBI email dated October 20 the day before your testimony and sent ‘on behalf of’ the FBI’s Assistant Director for the Counterterrorism Division and the Assistant Director for the Criminal Divisions.”

Both assistant directors report indirectly to the Attorney General and his proxies within the FBI.

“The email directed FBI personnel to apply this new threat tag to all ‘investigations and assessments of threats specifically directed against school board administrators, board members, teachers, and staff.’ The email articulated the purpose as ‘scop[ing] this threat on a national level and provid[ing] an opportunity for comprehensive analysis of the threat picture for effective engagement with law enforcement partners at all levels.'”

Yep, it certainly sounds like the FBI was directed to treat concerned parents as domestic terror threats.

The letter and attached whistleblower email are clear indicators that not only was Garland lying to the congressional committee, but that he was doing so to cover up potentially illegal uses of statutes enabling the FBI to engage in spying against American citizens who did not pose a threat to the nation. There have been no reported instances of domestic terrorism enacted by parents concerned with Critical Race Theory, face masks, or vaccine mandates in schools.

This is a major blow to the Department and could come into play with an investigation and charges filed. This is more likely to happen if the House majority shifts to Republicans, but in light of the severity of the wrongdoing here it’s possible that Democrats will be pressured to act. That’s unlikely, but with enough pressure applied even Nancy Pelosi may have to play a hand she’d rather keep buried in the deck.

This confirms what parents and conservative media have been speculating about for months. The FBI and DoJ view concerned parents as threats that should be treated with the same tools used against actual terror threats. Joe Biden’s Justice Department is as corrupt as they come.

