As Kenosha, Wisconsin, braces for possible violence in response to an upcoming verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case, Judge Bruce Schroeder is on alert for his personal safety and his children’s after receiving death threats for his effort to conduct a fair trial.

Article by Art Moore from our news partners at WND News Center.

One message to the Kenosha County Circuit Court judge threatening his children vowed “pay back” and warned that the teen who is on trial for murder “won’t live long” if he is acquitted.

Schroeder, DailyMail.com reported, has received “thousands” of vile messages, as have court officials.

One sent to court services manager Laura Yocum in reference to Schroeder said: “Wow way to name a white skinhead hot head to be a judge. No wonder they burn down your city.”

Rittenhouse was in Kenosha the night of Aug. 25, 2020, when rioters torched businesses in response to the the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse, armed with an AR-15 style rifle, said he was there to protect a car dealership from being vandalized and to provide medical assistance. He shot and killed two men and wounded another, but his defense lawyers showed video during the trial that they cite as evidence Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has the National Guard ready to be deployed to Kenosha to assist local law enforcement when the verdict is announced, which could be Tuesday.

Another email obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com, addressed to “Your Honor,” reads: “I didn’t know that under your black robes of justice you wear a white robe of the klan. There is no way a fair trial can be heard under your supervision. Better yet, resign.”

Critics of the judge have bristled because he allowed the defense to refer to the men Rittenhouse shot as “rioters” and “looters.” And Schroeder barred the prosecution from calling the three Black Lives Matter rioters, all white men, victims. And he has been criticized for the “God Bless the USA” ringtone on his phone as well as a joke about the delivery of “Asian food” for lunch being held up at an L.A. port due to the supply chain crisis.

One email directly threatened the children of Schroeder, who is under 24-hour police guard.

“So I can’t call the wounded men victims, says ur judge one day hope his kids become victims to the most heinous homicide known to man so he feels the pain an we will call his kids not victims but b******s an descendent of c*** family an father figure. Racist b*stard god will pay u back for ur statement.”

Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann called Schroeder “utterly compromised,” anticipating a “prearranged acquittal.”

After the prearranged acquittal, @TheJusticeDept needs to pursue federal charges against the vigilante murderer Kyle Rittenhouse – and this utterly compromised “judge” Bruce Schroeder #ProsecuteJudgeSchroeder — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 11, 2021

The Twitter account “Trending Liberal” last week called for Schroeder to be replaced, calling him a “killer-friendly judge.”

BREAKING — Furious calls to replace Kyle Rittenhouse's killer-friendly judge Bruce Schroeder are reaching an all-time high. Retweet to declare you're one of millions of Americans who demands an IMPARTIAL judge! — Trending Liberal (@TrendingLiberal) November 10, 2021

