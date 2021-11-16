No matter how the Kyle Rittenhouse trial ends, the story from beginning to end has been rife with more lies than truth coming from mainstream media. First, they propped up “victim” Jacob Blake as if he was on his way to volunteer at the soup kitchen when police randomly shot him down for sport. Then, they gaslighted us for a year about Kyle Rittenhouse, continuing to spread half-truths and bald-faced lies to turn as many people against him as possible.

Daily Wire commentator Matt Walsh broke it all down in a single Tweet:

Jacob Blake accosted his rape victim then pulled a knife on the cops and tried to steal a vehicle with a child inside. He was shot justifiably. The media lied, provoked riots, leading to the Rittenhouse shooting, which they also lied about. They are truly the enemy of the people.

Jacob Blake accosted his rape victim then pulled a knife on the cops and tried to steal a vehicle with a child inside. He was shot justifiably. The media lied, provoked riots, leading to the Rittenhouse shooting, which they also lied about. They are truly the enemy of the people. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 16, 2021

The people who lied about Russiagate, the Covington kids, Jussie Smollett, and a thousand other things over the last five years are telling us that Jacob Blake is a victim and Kyle Rittenhouse is a monster. And millions believe it all.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. You will notice we do not bow to Big Tech by running Google or Facebook ads. So many in conservative media do because it’s lucrative, but I just can’t imagine taking a paycheck from the minions of evil. That’s why we’re so dependent on our readers to pay the bills and expand our reach. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker