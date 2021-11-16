The prosecution for the state against Kyle Rittenhouse committed egregious acts of impropriety with their actions, including the way the questioned Rittenhouse and more importantly the way they handled evidence. Of particular note was the fact that they provided a lower-quality version of the FBI drone video to the defense.

The defense has filed a motion for mistrial with prejudice, meaning that if granted by the judge, there will be no retrial.

🚨BREAKING NEW MOTION: Kenosha prosecutors WITHELD VIDEO EVIDENCE from Kyle Rittenhouse Defense Team pic.twitter.com/pqk86hhqqu — Jacek Posobiec 🇺🇸🇵🇱 (@JackPosobiec) November 17, 2021

Comparing the compressed version of the drone video given to the defense to the HD version the prosecution held, it’s clear that much more could be discerned by the footage the prosecution kept for themselves. The file was over three times larger than the compressed version.

And here is the HD version that was withheld from the defense team The HD version clearly shows Kyle did not aim his rifle at the Ziminskis pic.twitter.com/DQRxfhrlE1 — Jacek Posobiec 🇺🇸🇵🇱 (@JackPosobiec) November 17, 2021

The prosecution didn’t just botch this case. They absolutely murdered it, and while incompetence can be attributed to some of their missteps, this motion makes it clear that at least some of their actions were malicious. A mistrial with prejudice is in order.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn