Parents Gather To Demand Jann-Michael Greenburg’s Resignation Scottsdale Unified School District held an emergency meeting tonight at 6 p.m. to elect a new Board President and consider the disgraced Board President Jann-Michael Greenburg’s resignation. AZ State Representative Joseph Chaplik hosted a presser outside of the schoolhouse before the meeting. He questioned the motives of the very board that unanimously elected Greenburg their president and demanded resignation from all school officials that had any knowledge of the ‘ Greenburg Dossier ‘. He also questioned the mask mandates and divisive critical racism asking if they were tools to create an “enemy list” of parents. The Gateway Pundit raised this question earlier . TODAY 4 PM: AZ State Rep. Joseph Chaplik To Hold Press Conference With Parents Targeted By Greenburg Dossier – Will Call For Jann-Michael Greenburg’s Resignation TRENDING: Kenosha Prosecutor Thomas Binger Raises Rittenhouse’s Firearm, Points it at People in Courtroom with Finger on Trigger (VIDEO) Jann Michael Greenburg is currently under investigation by the Scottsdale Police Department for his involvement in a dossier containing in-depth parental and family information belonging to concerned parents in Scottsdale, Arizona. There is also a “fox in the henhouse” investigation by the District that is currently […]

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

