Here are two examples from the guide of the cringe-inducing things you could hear a doctor say at your next doctor’s office visit. The guide provides as an example of how doctors should change their communication that they can replace the term “low-income people” with “people underpaid and forced into poverty as a result of banking policies, real estate developers gentrifying neighborhoods, and corporations weakening the power of labor unions.” Doctors are also advised not to say this: […]

Still, visiting many doctors’ offices may become a significantly worse experience soon because of advice the American Medical Association is giving doctors in a newly published guide. The guide, titled “Advancing Health Equity: A Guide to Language, Narrative and Concepts,” calls for doctor to change the way they speak to clients so doctors’ statements to clients regarding medical matters are heavily infused with political commentary.

Visiting doctors’ offices has long been something most people have not enjoyed and something some people have dreaded. With mask wearing demands and coronavirus fearmongering to push experimental “ vaccine ” shots lately becoming part of the doctor’s office experience for many people, more informed clients are now also increasingly questioning the competence and rationality of their doctors.

