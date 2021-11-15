The irony could not have been richer. A few days after Glenn Youngkin won his surprise gubernatorial victory in Virginia campaigning on a repudiation of government radicalism and incompetence, I received a piece of mail from the government of Fairfax County on behalf of the “Confederate Names Task Force.” Written in English, Spanish, and Korean, the notice asks: “Should Lee Highway (Route 29) and Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway (Route 50) in Fairfax County be renamed?” Could such a worthless bureaucratic initiative be any more representative of precisely what Youngkin and the Republicans campaigned against? Not that I’m terribly surprised to see my native Fairfax County — whose leftward lurch has intensified in recent years — pursuing such programs. In the last couple of years, schools named after Confederates such as Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson, J.E.B. Stuart, and John S. Mosby have all been re-christened. Even schools bearing the names of founding fathers George Mason and Thomas Jefferson have been rebranded for the sake of anti-racism. So too T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria, Virginia, of “Remember the Titans” lore. Nevertheless, I’m not sure there is a better example of the disconnect between Virginia voters and Virginia bureaucrats over what matters in […]

