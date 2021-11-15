Twitter users are slamming prosecution lawyer Thomas Binger in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial for the way he held an AR-15 in a courtroom demonstration. During the closing arguments, Binger wanted to make his case for how Rittenhouse allegedly put people in danger and was not acting in self-defense during the Kenosha, Wisconsin, riots, where the teen is charged with shooting three people and killing two. Instead, all attention shifted to Binger’s poor gun discipline. He held the AR-15 rifle with his finger on the trigger and pointed it toward the jury. Kenosha DA pointed a gun at the jury with his finger on the trigger pic.twitter.com/MkKMeb0Fri — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 15, 2021 Shooting range and gun shop 717 Armory provides a perfect rundown of the most important rules of gun safety . “The Rules of Gun Safety are to treat every single gun as if it was loaded, keep your finger off the trigger until you want to shoot your gun, never aim your gun at anyone or anything you are not willing to kill or destroy, and be mindful of your target and anything or anyone who is behind it.” Whether you agree with the point Binger was trying to make or […]

