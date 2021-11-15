After completing an investigation , the US Marine Corps decided not to punish Lance Cpl. Hunter Clark who was invited by former President Donald Trump to speak on stage at a “Save America” rally in Perry, Georgia, on Sept. 25, after he reportedly helped rescue a baby in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. “I am the guy that pulled the baby over the wall, and it’s definitely probably one of the greatest things I’ve done in my entire life,” Clark said at the podium before the massive audience of Trump supporters. “I just want to thank all the support from all y’all. It really means a lot and I’m glad to be home now.” Clark then shook Trump’s hand and walked offstage to continual shouts of “USA! USA! USA!” from the numerous conservative rally attendees. It was a reference to a viral Aug. 19 video showing an officer pulling a baby over a wall near Kabul’s airport during the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan . Clark was deployed to Kabul with the 24th Marine Regiment as part of 6,000 service members sent to help evacuate diplomats, aid workers, and US citizens. It was soon revealed that the Marine Corps opened an investigation after the rally […]

