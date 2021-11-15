Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Continues In Kenosha, WI The judge’s decision to allow the jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse case to consider if Rittenhouse “provoked” an attack, as well as weighing lesser charges against the teen, is a big blow to the defense, and a boost to the prosecution, legal experts have said. Judge Bruce Schroeder on Friday said he would instruct the jury that they can consider the prosecution’s argument of Rittenhouse provoking an encounter with Anthony Huber, 26, who was fatally shot by the teen on August 25, 2020. “The ruling is a boost for prosecutors because it opens the door for them to argue that Rittenhouse was the aggressor, which would raise the bar for the teenager’s effort to convince the jury that he acted in self-defense,” Reuters reported. Prior to Judge Schroeder’s decision, the news organization noted that legal experts saw no instance where prosecution was coming out on top. Things are different now. “Now it’s a fair fight,” said Wisconsin criminal defense attorney Patrick Cafferty. “Without that instruction they would have zero chance.” Moreover, as USAToday reported, the jury is being instructed to hear lesser charges against Rittenhouse: “Judge Bruce Schroeder said he would not include a lesser charge in […]

Read the whole story at www.dailywire.com

