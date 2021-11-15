Colorado is currently seeing a serious spike in COVID-19 cases, making it one of the most infected states in the nation, and according to Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, the experts do not know why.

But there is one thing that he is certain of: He will not be issuing a state mask mandate any time soon, KCNC-TV reported .

Why? Well, Polis suggested Friday that critics of his decision look to the Centennial State’s neighbor to the south.

New Mexico is currently experiencing a COVID surge similar to Colorado’s. The Land of Enchantment has also had a mask mandate since August. What’s going on?

Gov. Polis faced questions Friday about mitigation efforts, including mask mandates, and told reporters that though he continues to encourage people to wear masks, he does not plan to institute a mask mandate.

“Scientists simply don’t know exactly why our region has a spike,” Polis said, but he recognized, based on New Mexico’s experience, that a mask mandate is not the answer.”Our neighboring state of New Mexico has had a mask-wearing requirement really for the last couple months statewide, and seems to be at about the same place we are with regard to infections rates,” the governor noted, […]