Colorado is currently seeing a serious spike in COVID-19 cases, making it one of the most infected states in the nation, and according to Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, the experts do not know why.
But there is one thing that he is certain of: He will not be issuing a state mask mandate any time soon, KCNC-TV reported .
Why? Well, Polis suggested Friday that critics of his decision look to the Centennial State’s neighbor to the south.
New Mexico is currently experiencing a COVID surge similar to Colorado’s. The Land of Enchantment has also had a mask mandate since August. What’s going on?
Gov. Polis faced questions Friday about mitigation efforts, including mask mandates, and told reporters that though he continues to encourage people to wear masks, he does not plan to institute a mask mandate.
“Scientists simply don’t know exactly why our region has a spike,” Polis said, but he recognized, based on New Mexico’s experience, that a mask mandate is not the answer.”Our neighboring state of New Mexico has had a mask-wearing requirement really for the last couple months statewide, and seems to be at about the same place we are with regard to infections rates,” the governor noted, […]
Read the whole story at www.theblaze.com
PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. You will notice we do not bow to Big Tech by running Google or Facebook ads. So many in conservative media do because it’s lucrative, but I just can’t imagine taking a paycheck from the minions of evil. That’s why we’re so dependent on our readers to pay the bills and expand our reach.
If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker