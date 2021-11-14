Cienna Knowles didn’t want to get the jabs. The 19-year-old equestrian star was forced to make a choice: Lose her job and access to all of the things that make her happy or get the jab. She chose the latter and is now regretting it from the hospital.

She posted on Instagram:

I don’t even know where to begin. On Thursday 21st at 10am I had my 2nd 💥 shot. That night I woke up so sick- vomiting, fever, wet in sweat, heart palpitations, headache, sore muscles & joints like hell, blurry vision. I was in so much pain at this point crying I knew something was seriously wrong I’m the first person to dust it off and never cry.

The next morning I went to the doctors who then sent me to the emergency hospital. I have been in the respiratory ward with clots all through my legs, stomach and through both lungs. The amount of clots on my lungs is equivalent to having broken ribs so a little painful & hard to breathe. As part of my treatment for my recovery I am now medicated & never have been in my life as a result of these I have internal bleeding & nose bleeds as one of the side effects of my medications along with a line of other things I choose to keep private. I had no medical issues, underlying conditions, not medicated for anything. Completely healthy. Never been sick.

Crazy to think to the left pick I was turfing with my family riding horses and the next pick is me just after my vaccination. I now have numerous doctors & specialists for a minimum of 6-12 months this is my new normal. I have also been informed to not ride my horses, my motorbikes, & train- everything I am. Drive my car and go to work. I never wanted this jab & held off for as long as I could. I got it to keep my job. If you know me personally you know how hesitant & scared I was of getting it.

Thank you everyone for the love & support. ❤️ Cienna

Australian media giant news.com.au posted a “news” report that might as well have been written by the government. It downplayed Knowles’ condition, used scare-quotes to refer to her as “super healthy,” and continued the government line that the Covid vaccines are safe and effective.

This type of story is becoming far too common. Young, healthy athletes are falling to some form of ailment shortly after taking the jabs to “protect” them from a disease that has a 99.93% recovery rate for people under 40. When we look at Knowles’ age range, the chance of recovery is even higher. Most of the reported ailments have been associated with the heart, lungs, or blood, which many scientists say is a clear indicator the vaccines are delivering for more damage through spike proteins than what’s being reported.

As Jeremy Porter at Red Voice Media reported:

Following the panic and hysteria that came with the COVID-19 pandemic, drug companies like Pfizer swopped in with the miracle vaccine that was meant to save the world. The only problem, the COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t stop a person from getting or spreading COVID-19. Still, Pfizer and Moderna charged ahead in record time as the FDA has approved the vaccine from anyone over the age of 5. And yet Moderna just entered their Phase III which is testing the vaccine on babies as young as 6 months.

While the Democrats and President Joe Biden promise the American people that the research is solid and there are no harmful side effects to be concerned about, there have been countless stories of people having severe reactions. Although it is just one of several, the video below captures the story of a healthy 19-year-old woman who was forced to get the COVID-19 vaccine or lose her job. Literally saying, “no jab, no job”, the woman decided to take a chance, and now she films from inside a hospital room.

How many young and healthy athletes must fall ill “inexplicably” until government and mainstream media acknowledge we have a major problem with the Covid-19 “vaccines”? As evidence continues to mount that the jabs are not “safe and effective,” vaxx-nannies across the globe continue to vehemently defend Big Pharma profits.

