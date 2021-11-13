While the liberal media does everything in their power to prepare for a massive defamation lawsuit following the verdict, the Rittenhouse trial is now in its final stages as both sides made their arguments. Throughout the trial, the so-called victims were exposed to be the instigators behind the shooting that left two dead and another one injured. Not to mention, the judge presiding over the case ripped into the prosecution several times for trying to change the narrative. But through it, all, the moment that caught America was when Rittenhouse took the stand. Emotional, heartbreaking, and honest, Rittenhouse has nothing more to do than wait. But online, footage continues to be uploaded, showing how Rittenhouse was and is innocent. Although there were several key moments in the case, one that stands out was when Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger suggested that Rittenhouse was pointing his weapon at one of the supposed victims. But as the video featured below, shows – Rittenhouse wasn’t pointing his weapon, but his hand. New FBI Infrared Video Blows Kyle Rittenhouse Prosecutor’s Case Into A Million Pieces Red Voice Media Share Share on gab Gab Social Start a Trend Discuss On Dissenter Globalist […]

Read the whole story at www.lifezette.com

