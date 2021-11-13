Mark Meadows Reps Liz Cheney (RINO-WY) and Bennie Thompson (D-MS) are seeking criminal charges on Trump’s former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows after he failed to appear before their sham January 6 Committee. The Marxists on the January 6 Committee issued Meadows a subpoena because he was with Trump on January 6. Meadows, like Bannon, defied the subpoena and was instructed by Trump to “respect long-standing principles of executive privilege.” “Mr. Meadows’s actions today—choosing to defy the law—will force the Select Committee to consider pursuing contempt or other proceedings to enforce the subpoena,” Thompson and Cheney, vice chair of the sham panel, said in a statement Friday. TRENDING: Cardiologist Who Said He ‘Won’t Cry at Funeral’ For “Selfish” Unvaccinated People Suddenly Dies in His Sleep 2 Weeks After 3rd Covid Jab “If his defiance persists and that process moves ahead, the record will reveal the wide range of matters the Select Committee wished to discuss with Mr. Meadows until his decision to hide behind the former President’s spurious claims of privilege,” they added.“It’s unfortunate that Mr. Meadows has chosen to join a very small group of witnesses who believe they are above the law and are defying a Select Committee […]

