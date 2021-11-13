The mother of Kyle Rittenhouse suggested Saturday that her attorneys are considering a lawsuit against President Joe Biden for allegedly associating her son with white supremacy. What are the details? During an interview on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends,” Wendy Rittenhouse was asked if the Rittenhouse team plans to take any action against powerful Americans — including Biden — for “interfering in the justice system” and “defaming” the 18-year-old Rittenhouse. The elder Rittenhouse had a six word response. “Our lawyers are gonna handle that,” Wendy Rittenhouse responded. In 2020, then-presidential candidate Biden tweeted a video of alleged examples of white supremacy with audio from a presidential debate between Biden and then-President Donald Trump. The video included an image of Rittenhouse. “There’s no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night,” Biden tweeted on Sept. 30, 2020. During an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday, Wendy Rittenhouse explained what she felt when she saw Biden’s tweet.”When I saw that, I was shocked,” she said. “I was angry. President Biden don’t know my son whatsoever, and he’s not a white supremacist. He’s not a racist. And [Biden] did […]

