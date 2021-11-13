Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via AP We are now entering the final stages of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin, with jury instructions and final arguments set to go forth on Monday. But while Rittenhouse deciding to testify at his own trial was the shock of the week (and led to some incredibly asinine moments from the prosecution), Gaige Grosskreutz’s admission on November the 8th was also absolutely key in building the defense’s case. You’ll recall the latter as the pistol-wielding “medic” that Rittenhouse shot in the bicep, a moment that was dramatically caught on video. Under questioning, Grosskreutz admitted that Rittenhouse did not shoot him when his hands were raised. Rather, it was when Grosskreutz pointed his gun at Rittenhouse and charged the teen that shots were discharged. Rittenhouse trial should be over immediately. pic.twitter.com/PHZnHS5rD9 — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) November 8, 2021 That was bolstered by the video evidence which clearly showed Grosskreutz running at Rittenhouse and bringing his pistol to bear before being shot. Yet, when asked about the matter on CNN with Anderson Cooper, Grosskreutz told a completely different story. Gaige Grosskreutz goes on CNN and claims his arms were raised when he was shot by Kyle Rittenhouse, […]

Read the whole story at redstate.com

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn