Pop Tart Demi Lovato is nothing if not a character. Nearly all celebrities seem to harbor a certain level of crazy. To we normies, this is simply assumed. They’re just weird people. But Demi Lovato acts as if she was given an extra heaping spoonful of crazy at some point.

After starting her new career looking for aliens—the outer space kind, not the illegal kind—we’ve been waiting with bated breath for something interesting. Is she going to join forces with the Ancient Aliens guys? Will Lovato herself be abducted by aliens? It sure seems like she would enjoy the latter.

Lovato has achieved the unbelievable! Seriously, I don’t believe it, but you decide for yourself. She has made contact with extraterrestrials !

” I have made contact[…] It’s not been in like, the ‘E.T. phone home,’ type of sense, but I made contact by meditating and looking up and seeing things in the sky that weren’t there when I started meditating.”

Groundbreaking! Astonishing! Such a profound advancement in human knowledge!

I’m wondering if she started “meditating” before the sun went down, and when she opened her eyes, the stars had come out. Or saw an airplane. She’s not playing with a full deck, […]