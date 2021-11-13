The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has one overarching agenda right now. It’s the same agenda across the entirety of the Biden-Harris regime. It’s an agenda shared by mainstream media, Big Tech, academia, the healthcare industry, and anyone else who is beholden to Big Pharma. That agenda is singular in focus and requires suppression of any information that may act as a roadblock to their evil plans.

The agenda, of course, is to vaccinate every man, woman, and child in the United States. Nothing, especially the truth, will be allowed to stand in their way.

This is why the CDC has conspicuously avoided updating the numbers on their website pertaining to natural immunity. It is information that could contribute to opposition to both the Covid-19 vaccines themselves as well as the mandates that are rapidly popping up across the country. They withheld this update, which requires approximately three minutes to accomplish, for five months. Now we finally know why. As Kyle Becker reported:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has quietly acknowledged that far more people have natural immunity than was earlier reported. The CDC quietly acknowledged that a staggering 146.6 million people have been infected by the Sars-CoV-2 virus and have survived it.

The CDC updated its May figures in October after declining to update the numbers for five months.

The CDC estimates that 124 million of the 146.6 million infections resulted in “symptomatic illnesses,” although it is unclear why only one in four infections sought out medical treatment. The CDC further estimated that there were 7.5 million hospitalizations, although ‘hospitalizations’ may include routine treatment that happened to turn up a positive Covid-19 test, greatly inflating the figures.

Most inflated of all are the 921,000 “estimated total deaths.” The CDC reports “Covid-related deaths,” and not deaths caused by Covid-19. That is because 94% of Covid-related deaths had serious underlying medical conditions, such as heart disease, stroke, and diabetes. While Covid-19 may have been a contributing causal factor to the timing of a patient’s death, the vast majority occurred in patients who were immunocompromised or elderly. The average age of Covid-related death in 2020 was slightly under life expectancy at 77 years old.

Even though 146.6 million is a vast number of Americans comprising at least 44 percent of the U.S. population, it may be an underestimate, based on the CDC’s earlier calculations. The CDC’s figures estimated in May that at least 120 million Americans had been infected with Covid-19. Bcause the CDC estimated (and continues to estimate) there have been at least four Covid infections for every case reported, then based on its report of 46.9 million cases, then there would be 187.6 million Americans who were infected and thus possess ‘natural immunity.’

It has been well established that natural immunity is far superior to the so-called “protections” offered by the experiment Covid-19 injections. Despite this, the CDC and other health organizations have chosen to ignore natural immunity altogether because acknowledging it could derail their universal vaccine agenda. Their efforts are working since less than half of Americans are aware of any of the abundant data showing natural immunity works.

One does not need to be an “anti-vaxxer” to acknowledge that natural immunity is better than the jabs. But it goes further than that with data pointing to a possibility that is very inconvenient for vaxx-nannies: The “vaccines” may actually weaken the immune system permanently and take away the natural immunity previously infected Americans have developed.

Becker continues:

The CDC provided several new datapoints about Covid-19 with its October update to the virus’s ‘burden’ on the American public. Below, it shows the estimated incidence rate for infections, symptomatic illness, hospitalizations and deaths by age group.

Unsurprisingly, it shows that the risk of Covid falls most heavily on the elderly. The CDC estimated there were 700,882 Covid-related deaths for those 65 years and older, while that figure fell to just 645 individuals under age 18 – under one percent of all deaths in that age group.

The CDC’s infection, symptomatic illness, hospitalizations and death rates per age group is provided below.

The CDC shows the risk distribution per age group in a bar chart.

The risk of Covid-19 quite evidently is not equal for Americans due to disparities in age group, gender, or health condition. The one-size-fits-all approach of universal vaccination, while ignoring the real scientific evidence that demonstrates natural immunity against Covid-19, ignores the scientific data.

Why doesn’t the CDC acknowledge the widespread natural immunity that is demonstrated by its own data? One has to conclude that the CDC isn’t just ignoring the inconvenient truth, it is supporting a federal vaccine mandate that ignores Americans’ constitutional rights.

If the CDC cared about healthcare, they’d embrace natural immunity and acknowledge the risks associated with the injections. But healthcare is an afterthought to the CDC. 100% of their concern is for the vaccine agenda, science and lives be damned.

Big Pharma's Five Major Minions that Everyone, Vaxxed or Unvaxxed, Must Oppose This is not an "anti-vaxxer" article, per se. It's a call for everyone to wake up to the nefarious motives behind vaccine mandates, booster shots, and condemnation of freedom. The worst kept secret in world history SHOULD be that the unquenchable push for universal vaccinations against Covid-19 has little if anything to do with healthcare and everything to do with Big Pharma's influence over the narrative. Unfortunately, that secret has stayed firmly hidden from the vast majority of people because of the five major minions working on behalf of Big Pharma. What's even worse is the fact that Big Pharma's greed is merely a smokescreen to hide an even darker secret. We'll tackle that later. First, let's look at the public-facing ringleaders behind the vaccine push, namely Big Pharma. But before we get into their five major minions, it's important to understand one thing. This is NOT just an article that speaks to the unvaccinated. Even those who believe in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines must be made aware of agenda that's at play. Let's start with some facts. The unvaccinated do NOT spread Covid-19 more rampantly than the vaccinated. Even Anthony Fauci acknowledged the viral load present in vaccinated people is just as high as in the unvaccinated. This fact alone should demolish the vaccine mandates as it demonstrates they have absolutely no effect on the spread of the disease. But wait! There's definitely more. This unhinged push to vaccinate everyone defies science. Those with natural immunity may actually have their stronger defenses against Covid-19 hampered by the introduction of the injections which fool the body into creating less-effective antibodies. Moreover, the push to vaccinate young people is completely bonkers. The recovery rate for those under the age of 20 is astronomical. Children neither contract, spread, nor succumb to Covid-19 in a statistically meaningful way. What they DO succumb to more often than Covid-19 are the adverse reactions to the vaccines, particularly boys. All of this is known and accepted by the medical community, yet most Americans are still following the vaccinate-everybody script. It requires pure cognitive dissonance and an overabundant need for confirmation bias to make doctors and scientists willingly go along with the program. Yet, here we are and that should tell you something.