Pennsylvania Republicans want to create a new Bureau of Election Audits to conduct result-confirming audits of every election, as well as performance audits of elections operations, systems and processes at least every five years.

House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, laid out the legislation during a hearing in the General Assembly’s State Government Committee this week, arguing the current system of allowing county election offices to audit themselves is not sufficient.

Local election officials “must be held to a standard of accountability,” Cutler said.

“It’s not just how did you spend the money,” he said. “We should not allow individuals in government to self-audit.”

Pennsylvania law requires counties to review a random sample of at least 2% of ballots or 2,000 ballots, whichever is fewer, to ensure accurate vote counts. Following the 2020 presidential election, the vast majority of Pennsylvania counties also undertook “risk-limiting” audits that hand recount a random sample of ballots and compare the totals to vote counts recorded by machines.

In addition to that pilot program, Senate Republicans launched a forensic investigation into the 2020 election in September 2021 that’s currently underway.“This legislation is forward looking and sets in place the data collection permanently,” Cutler testified. “It simply asks the data points […]