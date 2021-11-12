When Kyle Rittenhouse is acquitted, many cities will likely experience what we saw last year following the release of the George Floyd video. It may even be worse this time if the powers-that-be get their way. But unlike the BLM and Antifa riots that sprung up after the Floyd video, the riots that will come with Rittenhouse’s acquittal have had months of planning and coordination.
At the heart of the conspiracy are mainstream media and Big Tech. They’re doing their part to make sure there’s as much carnage as possible. Let me break it down briefly before getting into more details.
The tag-team efforts of mainstream and social media are crystal clear. We have the CNNs, MSNBCs, and network news outlets all spreading coordinated lies about the trial. They are painting Rittenhouse as a murderer; CBS News literally called him that while the trial was still going which is a blatant obliteration of any remnant of journalistic standards they may have once had. They are attacking the judge. They are attacking the defense team. They’re even attacking the prosecutors to create a scapegoat for why this “murderer” was set free.
Meanwhile, Big Tech is suppressing the truth. Free Beacon reported that social media companies are suppressing claims that Rittenhouse is innocent. While mainstream media spread the lies, Big Tech suppresses the truth. It’s a one-two punch designed to make the people unaware that the trial was a mockery and clearly demonstrated Rittenhouse as acting in self-defense.
According to Free Beacon:
Social media platforms rendered a verdict on Kyle Rittenhouse long before he went to trial, suppressing claims that he was innocent and blocking users from searching for details of the case.
Immediately after the anti-police riots that thrust Rittenhouse into the national spotlight, social media companies began to block users who expressed support for the Illinois teen. Twitter suspended the accounts of users who called Rittenhouse innocent, including the defendant’s own lawyer. Facebook said it “designated this shooting as a mass murder and … removed the shooter’s accounts from Facebook and Instagram.” The platform also blocked searches for “Kyle Rittenhouse.”
Social media platforms often intervene to suppress posts expressing a particular stance on controversial issues. Both platforms censored news stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop in the month before the 2020 election. Facebook blocked a Gold Star mother’s criticism of President Joe Biden and suppressed a song that criticized the president. Twitter and Facebook also suspended users who oppose vaccine mandates.
The fundraising platform GoFundMe also removed a page set up to support Rittenhouse, which the company said violated its ban on fundraisers involving “the legal defense of alleged crimes associated with hate, violence, harassment, bullying, discrimination, terrorism, or intolerance.” GoFundMe supported fundraising for the family of one of Rittenhouse’s assailants, Anthony Huber. The site regularly hosts fundraisers for individuals associated with Black Lives Matter.
When smaller platforms began raising funds for Rittenhouse, hackers breached the donation lists. News outlets doxxed paramedics and police officers who gave small donations to Rittenhouse’s defense. Twitter is still banning or suspending users for supporting Rittenhouse, even as the trial proceeds. Facebook searches for Rittenhouse’s name turn up no results. Neither platform responded to requests for comment.
The difference between the George Floyd riots and the upcoming Rittenhouse riots is that there was general negative sentiment towards former police officer Derek Chauvin’s actions following the release of the original video. There is only manufactured negative sentiment towards Rittenhouse who was clearly defending himself from violent, armed attackers. This is why mainstream and social media are being used to falsely stir the pot against Rittenhouse, the judge, and everything else involved in the case.
For clarification, I am NOT suggesting there was rational justification for the riots last year because of the Floyd video. It was simply easier to build the “anger” narrative around it because generally people do not approve of police actions that result in an unarmed man dying. The “knee in the neck” visual didn’t help, either. As we later learned, other angles of the incident showed it wasn’t as bad as the original video portrayed and footage showing the events leading up to Chauvin’s knee being in Floyd’s back demonstrated there was nothing racist about it. Floyd was resisting arrest for several minutes before being restrained by Chauvin.
Then, of course, there’s the fact that Floyd has enough fentanyl in his system to kill him. With everything we now know, Chauvin should have been fired but not convicted of a crime as there was no intent and his actions may not have contributed to Floyd’s death. The jury in the Chauvin trial were swayed by fear, so they convicted him anyway.
Following the release of the original video, sentiment on both sides of the political aisle leaned towards believing Chauvin was in the wrong. This made the subsequent riots easier to justify. Even leftists who did not agree with the violent actions of Black Lives Matter and Antifa understood why it was happening. Again, it was based on a false narrative and the domestic terrorism that ensued was completely unjustifiable.
There is no predicate for the upcoming Rittenhouse riots. The state failed to prove that Rittenhouse committed a crime and video evidence showed he was given no choice but to defend his life. Soros-backed leftist domestic terrorist groups are colluding directly or indirectly with mainstream media and Big Tech to suspend disbelief in justification for the upcoming carnage. They don’t have to convince a majority of people that the riots are righteous. They just have to convince enough people that the outrage is real and not a construct of those who are trying to destroy the nation.
One would think that law enforcement will be prepared for the riots that are coming. Some will be. Others will not. We will likely see Democrat-run cities burning while Republican-run cities are able to contain most of the domestic terrorism that is coming. It isn’t just inefficiency or ineptitude in leftist cities. It’s also the greatly depleted police forces that are already allowing criminals to rule in Seattle, Portland, New York City, San Francisco, Minneapolis, and similar cities across the country.
When Rittenhouse is acquitted, those cities will almost certainly be overrun with violence and property destruction. This is by design. It has many benefits for the powers-that-be who want to see America torn down, replaced by an ugly “utopia” under the Neo-Marxist tenets of The Great Reset.
Law enforcement has been warned. Will they act accordingly? According to Trending Politics:
Some call for rioting and looting of the sort seen after George Floyd’s death if he’s acquitted. Others are calling for the death of Mr. Rittenhouse himself. Many are calling for violence of any sort. Here are some examples of those calls for violence:
And the police seem to be taking those calls for violence as more than idle chatter. In fact, as Tim Pool reported on his podcast, riot police are gearing up for yet more BLM riots:
The collusion is so blatant that it’s incumbent on patriots to file lawsuits. Enough is enough. If the lawsuits get tossed, so be it. We need mainstream media sued for false reporting across the board on the Rittenhouse trial. We need Big Tech companies to be sued for hiding the truth with the sole purpose being to prevent people from realizing the upcoming riots are happening based on lies. And we need law enforcement to crack down on the domestic terrorists; no treating them like the Antifa and BLM “mostly peaceful protesters” from last year. Law and order must prevail.
Between media spreading lies, Big Tech suppressing the truth, and leftists gaslighting as much of America as possible, we are likely to see real domestic terrorism following a Rittenhouse acquittal. Be ready, folks.
Too Few Are Telling the Truth
Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.
I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.
The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.
We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), and Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCO). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.
Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would break away. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken away from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.
The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8
Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:
- NOQ Report
- Conservative Playlist
- Truth. Based. Media.
- Freedom First Network
- Based Underground
- Uncanceled News
- American Conservative Movement
- Conservative Playbook
- Our Gold Guy
We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.
Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.
Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.
While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:
- MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).
Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.
Thank you and God Bless,
JD Rucker
Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker