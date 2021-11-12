When Kyle Rittenhouse is acquitted, many cities will likely experience what we saw last year following the release of the George Floyd video. It may even be worse this time if the powers-that-be get their way. But unlike the BLM and Antifa riots that sprung up after the Floyd video, the riots that will come with Rittenhouse’s acquittal have had months of planning and coordination.

At the heart of the conspiracy are mainstream media and Big Tech. They’re doing their part to make sure there’s as much carnage as possible. Let me break it down briefly before getting into more details.

The tag-team efforts of mainstream and social media are crystal clear. We have the CNNs, MSNBCs, and network news outlets all spreading coordinated lies about the trial. They are painting Rittenhouse as a murderer; CBS News literally called him that while the trial was still going which is a blatant obliteration of any remnant of journalistic standards they may have once had. They are attacking the judge. They are attacking the defense team. They’re even attacking the prosecutors to create a scapegoat for why this “murderer” was set free.

Meanwhile, Big Tech is suppressing the truth. Free Beacon reported that social media companies are suppressing claims that Rittenhouse is innocent. While mainstream media spread the lies, Big Tech suppresses the truth. It’s a one-two punch designed to make the people unaware that the trial was a mockery and clearly demonstrated Rittenhouse as acting in self-defense.

According to Free Beacon:

Social media platforms rendered a verdict on Kyle Rittenhouse long before he went to trial, suppressing claims that he was innocent and blocking users from searching for details of the case.

Immediately after the anti-police riots that thrust Rittenhouse into the national spotlight, social media companies began to block users who expressed support for the Illinois teen. Twitter suspended the accounts of users who called Rittenhouse innocent, including the defendant’s own lawyer. Facebook said it “designated this shooting as a mass murder and … removed the shooter’s accounts from Facebook and Instagram.” The platform also blocked searches for “Kyle Rittenhouse.”

Social media platforms often intervene to suppress posts expressing a particular stance on controversial issues. Both platforms censored news stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop in the month before the 2020 election. Facebook blocked a Gold Star mother’s criticism of President Joe Biden and suppressed a song that criticized the president. Twitter and Facebook also suspended users who oppose vaccine mandates.

The fundraising platform GoFundMe also removed a page set up to support Rittenhouse, which the company said violated its ban on fundraisers involving “the legal defense of alleged crimes associated with hate, violence, harassment, bullying, discrimination, terrorism, or intolerance.” GoFundMe supported fundraising for the family of one of Rittenhouse’s assailants, Anthony Huber. The site regularly hosts fundraisers for individuals associated with Black Lives Matter. ​

When smaller platforms began raising funds for Rittenhouse, hackers breached the donation lists. News outlets doxxed paramedics and police officers who gave small donations to Rittenhouse’s defense. Twitter is still banning or suspending users for supporting Rittenhouse, even as the trial proceeds. Facebook searches for Rittenhouse’s name turn up no results. Neither platform responded to requests for comment.

The difference between the George Floyd riots and the upcoming Rittenhouse riots is that there was general negative sentiment towards former police officer Derek Chauvin’s actions following the release of the original video. There is only manufactured negative sentiment towards Rittenhouse who was clearly defending himself from violent, armed attackers. This is why mainstream and social media are being used to falsely stir the pot against Rittenhouse, the judge, and everything else involved in the case.

For clarification, I am NOT suggesting there was rational justification for the riots last year because of the Floyd video. It was simply easier to build the “anger” narrative around it because generally people do not approve of police actions that result in an unarmed man dying. The “knee in the neck” visual didn’t help, either. As we later learned, other angles of the incident showed it wasn’t as bad as the original video portrayed and footage showing the events leading up to Chauvin’s knee being in Floyd’s back demonstrated there was nothing racist about it. Floyd was resisting arrest for several minutes before being restrained by Chauvin.

Then, of course, there’s the fact that Floyd has enough fentanyl in his system to kill him. With everything we now know, Chauvin should have been fired but not convicted of a crime as there was no intent and his actions may not have contributed to Floyd’s death. The jury in the Chauvin trial were swayed by fear, so they convicted him anyway.

Following the release of the original video, sentiment on both sides of the political aisle leaned towards believing Chauvin was in the wrong. This made the subsequent riots easier to justify. Even leftists who did not agree with the violent actions of Black Lives Matter and Antifa understood why it was happening. Again, it was based on a false narrative and the domestic terrorism that ensued was completely unjustifiable.

There is no predicate for the upcoming Rittenhouse riots. The state failed to prove that Rittenhouse committed a crime and video evidence showed he was given no choice but to defend his life. Soros-backed leftist domestic terrorist groups are colluding directly or indirectly with mainstream media and Big Tech to suspend disbelief in justification for the upcoming carnage. They don’t have to convince a majority of people that the riots are righteous. They just have to convince enough people that the outrage is real and not a construct of those who are trying to destroy the nation.

One would think that law enforcement will be prepared for the riots that are coming. Some will be. Others will not. We will likely see Democrat-run cities burning while Republican-run cities are able to contain most of the domestic terrorism that is coming. It isn’t just inefficiency or ineptitude in leftist cities. It’s also the greatly depleted police forces that are already allowing criminals to rule in Seattle, Portland, New York City, San Francisco, Minneapolis, and similar cities across the country.

When Rittenhouse is acquitted, those cities will almost certainly be overrun with violence and property destruction. This is by design. It has many benefits for the powers-that-be who want to see America torn down, replaced by an ugly “utopia” under the Neo-Marxist tenets of The Great Reset.

Law enforcement has been warned. Will they act accordingly? According to Trending Politics:

Some call for rioting and looting of the sort seen after George Floyd’s death if he’s acquitted. Others are calling for the death of Mr. Rittenhouse himself. Many are calling for violence of any sort. Here are some examples of those calls for violence:

And the police seem to be taking those calls for violence as more than idle chatter. In fact, as Tim Pool reported on his podcast, riot police are gearing up for yet more BLM riots:

The collusion is so blatant that it’s incumbent on patriots to file lawsuits. Enough is enough. If the lawsuits get tossed, so be it. We need mainstream media sued for false reporting across the board on the Rittenhouse trial. We need Big Tech companies to be sued for hiding the truth with the sole purpose being to prevent people from realizing the upcoming riots are happening based on lies. And we need law enforcement to crack down on the domestic terrorists; no treating them like the Antifa and BLM “mostly peaceful protesters” from last year. Law and order must prevail.

Between media spreading lies, Big Tech suppressing the truth, and leftists gaslighting as much of America as possible, we are likely to see real domestic terrorism following a Rittenhouse acquittal. Be ready, folks.

