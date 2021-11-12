The Deep State really doesn’t like Steve Bannon. They don’t like any allies of Donald Trump, but Bannon is at the top of their list of people they want to nail for whatever they can pin on him. They apparently got their wish with the January 6 congressional commission and their hate-driven subpoenas, which Bannon ignored. Now, the DOJ has indicted him.

DOJ just indicted Bannon https://t.co/EIHDnwIFFi — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 12, 2021

The charge is “contempt of Congress,” according to a release by Attorney General Merrick Garland:

Stephen K. Bannon Indicted for Contempt of Congress Two Charges Filed for Failing to Honor House Subpoena From Select Committee Investigating Jan. 6 Capitol Breach Stephen K. Bannon was indicted today by a federal grand jury on two counts of contempt of Congress stemming from his failure to comply with a subpoena issued by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol. Bannon, 67, is charged with one contempt count involving his refusal to appear for a deposition and another involving his refusal to produce documents, despite a subpoena from the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol. An arraignment date has not yet been set in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. “Since my first day in office, I have promised Justice Department employees that together we would show the American people by word and deed that the department adheres to the rule of law, follows the facts and the law and pursues equal justice under the law,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “Today’s charges reflect the department’s steadfast commitment to these principles.” “As detailed in the indictment, on Sept. 23, 2021, the Select Committee issued a subpoena to Mr. Bannon,” said U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves for the District of Columbia. “The subpoena required him to appear and produce documents to the Select Committee, and to appear for a deposition before the Select Committee. According to the indictment, Mr. Bannon refused to appear to give testimony as required by subpoena and refused to produce documents in compliance with a subpoena.” In its subpoena, the Select Committee said it had reason to believe that Bannon had information relevant to understanding events related to Jan. 6. Bannon, formerly a Chief Strategist and Counselor to the President, has been a private citizen since departing the White House in 2017. Each count of contempt of Congress carries a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in jail, as well as a fine of $100 to $1,000. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office. The case is being prosecuted by the Public Corruption and Civil Rights Section of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

The entirety of the commission, from predicate to engagement to rhetoric, is one gigantic farce. Our taxpayer dollars are being spent on “investigating” an event that has seen its narrative shift in recent months. It has become abundantly clear that the January 6 mostly peaceful protests turned into some people trespassing and parading through the Capitol Building as a result of DOJ and Antifa operatives pushing the crowd to enter.

Police presence was kept intentionally low by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser. The angered protesters were practically ushered in. This was not coordinated by Trump, Bannon, or any of the people the commission has subpoenaed, but they’re willing to make political prisoners out of anyone who loves this nation and is willing to express that “unwoke” opinion.

Meanwhile, they’re also covering up for the false flag that prompted the events in the first place.

This is a slap to the face of justice, an ugly twisting of logic, and an insult to our intelligence. The corrupt DOJ and hideous Democrats behind all of this are the ones who should be in jail.

