Inmates from the January 6 protests were involved in a fight between guards at a D.C. jail, after one inmate who refused to wear a mask was maced by a guard, a lawyer for one of the inmates tells National File. Amid various media reports of abuse by guards onto prisoners locked up in a Washington D.C. jail for their alleged involvement in the January 6 protests on Capitol Hill, National File now understands that on Thursday, another incident of seeming abuse occurred. Attorney Jonathon Moseley, who represents multiple January 6 detainees, told National File that one detainee who refused to wear a face mask was maced by a guard for his noncompliance. Promoted Content This incident then sparked off a “ruckus” between the inmates and the guards. Tear gas was subsequently deployed at the detainees by the guards, resulting in the inmates struggling to breathe. Three detainees were taken out on stretchers. As a result, the entirety of those prisoners have been on lockdown since 10 a.m. on Thursday. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has been an advocate for many of those who have been jailed as a result of the January 6 protests, called for the US Marshals […]

