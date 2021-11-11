Generally speaking, I like Franklin Graham. I think he’s a true believer and his messaging is mostly aligned with a Biblical worldview. I’ve taken exception to his rhetoric in recent months as it pertains to Covid-19 “vaccines.” He’s an adamant promoter of the experimental drugs and went so far as to claim Jesus would have approved of the jabs.

“I think if there were vaccines available in the time of Christ, Jesus would have made reference to them and used them,” he said during an ABC News interview.

In recent weeks he has voice opposition to the vaccine mandates, making a distinction between the personal choices people should make and being forced by government to make that choice. He wants people to willingly get vaxxed, so for that he deserves some credit. Other pastors have gone so far as to agree with medical tyranny, segregating their own churches between the vaxxed and unvaxxed.

As Pastor Sam Jones rightly asserted, government cannot require or force vaccination without violating religious liberty. Graham seems to agree even if he is a believer in the vaccines.

On Monday, Graham underwent heart surgery at the Mayo Clinic to remove his pericardium. According to a press release:

Franklin Graham successfully underwent a specialized heart surgery today at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. In recent months, Franklin had developed constrictive pericarditis, inflammation, and hardening of the sac around the heart that compresses the heart and prevents it from working properly. The surgery involved removing the pericardium.

His doctors expect a full recovery and assured him that he should be able to return to his normal activity and ministry schedule. Mr. Graham said that he is looking forward to multiple opportunities across the globe in 2022 to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ and invite people to put their faith in Him. He is also eager to resume riding his motorcycle by springtime. He and his family appreciate everyone’s prayers.

A news report by Christian Post covered the surgery but did not make mention of the conspicuous timing of his ailment. Pericarditis is widely known to be an adverse reaction to the Covid injections, but neither Christian Post nor any of the mainstream media reports on his surgery mentioned it. We will.

The timing of his pericarditis, which he has been fighting “in recent months,” aligns with him getting jabbed earlier this year. Most of the reports of heart problems due to the vaccines show they start occurring within days, but there are indications the lasting effect of the vaccines also weakens the heart over time. Hospitals across the country and around the world are being flooded with people experiencing problems with their hearts and lungs, a phenomenon that seems unambiguously tied to the masses getting jabbed.

As Steve MacDonald noted on Granite Grok, the need to wake up and acknowledge problems with pericarditis and myocarditis is rapidly rising:

As the “official” VAERS Vaccine Body Count (the US only) works its way to 20,000, one of the questions is, who has to die before you believe? The other is, when can we declare the sudden global rise in cases of Myocarditis a pandemic?

The problem has become more pronounced as the number of athletes getting sick or dropping dead from the vaccine rises. A curve that no one in the supposed leadership ranks seems the least bit interested in flattening. They don’t even want to talk about it. We’ve been talking about it.

But we’re not alone. The number of sites collecting and sharing these incidents is rising. Nothing mainstream, lord no. They’ve got their marching orders and healthy young people dropping dead after receiving the sacred host is anathema. Be vewy, vewy, qwiet. They’re hunting … us?

The silence about this growing problem has been deafening, and it’s discouraging that many Evangelicals are willfully ignoring the connections between a massive number of people, particularly men, acquiring myocarditis or pericarditis and the rise in vaccination numbers. We will likely never know for sure if Franklin Graham’s pericarditis was caused by his injections, but why is nobody (including Graham) even asking the question?

The answer is disturbing. The vast majority of those who support the vaccines do not want to know about adverse reactions. As illogical as this may sound even to those who are doing the ignoring, it is the only possible explanation for the void. Nobody outside of the “fringe” news outlets or “anti-vaxxers” seem to have any interest in discovering why there is such a tremendous increase in heart problems across the globe that aligns perfectly with the masses getting jabbed.

They don’t want to know and they definitely don’t want YOU to know. Or, to be more accurate, they don’t want their suspicions to be confirmed. Anyone who acquires a myocarditis or pericarditis in months, weeks, or days following their injection has to question whether the vaccines caused it, but they absolutely refuse to take their questions public. For someone like Graham who has encouraged countless people to get jabbed, questioning the safety of the jabs now would be career suicide. He’d lose financial supporters wholesale.

Even the CDC quietly acknowledged there are risks of developing myocarditis and pericarditis following the jabs. They did their best to paint it as no big deal, easily treatable. They claimed, “Most patients with myocarditis or pericarditis who received care responded well to medicine and rest and felt better quickly.”

Tell that to people like Graham who had his chest cut open and his pericardium removed.

Eventually, it will be so obvious that the drugs are causing the heart problems that nobody will be able to ignore it any longer. Until then, we need to keep as many people informed as possible.

Image by Cornstalker, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

